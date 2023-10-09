In Photos: Alex Rodriguez flaunts luxury Rolex watch worth $87,070 at charity event for Cuyahoga Community College students

Alex Rodriguez, a 14-time All-Star, World Series winner, businessman, and broadcaster, recently attended an event at the Cuyahoga Community College.

Cuyahoga is the biggest community college in Ohio, ensuring to provision of quality education to students, irrespective of the obstacles they had to face to get there. The foundation has been raising funds for the last 50 years.

"What an inspiring day speaking with the students and donors of the @tric_edu Foundation. Cuyahoga is the largest community college in Ohio and for the last 50 years this foundation has raised funds to make sure that students get access to a college education no matter how many bumps in the road they had to overcome to get there," Alex Rodriguez wrote on Instagram.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rodriguez was seen sporting a Rolex watch, valued at $87,070. He certainly was looking wonderful wearing the Cosmograph Daytona Green Dial 18K Yellow Gold Oyster Watch.

Source : https://www.jomashop.com/rolex-watch-116508grso.html

Alex Rodriguez : A succesfull entreprenuer

In 2017, Rodriguez announced his retirement from baseball and ventured into a new career as a broadcaster and entrepreneur. A-Rod, as he is popularly known, capitalized on his brand reputation to launch lucrative firms and develop into a passionate investor in several industries.

He has made over 30 investments in companies in the last ten years as the co-owner of A-Rod Corporation. The business has created several businesses in addition to acting as a venture capitalist. In 2015, he invested in Wheels Up, a private jet charter club, and bought equity stakes in Artsy and BounceX.

Alex Rodriguez joined the ESPN broadcast team in 2018 and he also made a financial investment in the environmental-friendly business development company Petros Pace Finance. The 48-year-old had a significant year in 2020 as he was appointed chairman of the Dominican beer brand, Presidente, by Anheuser-Busch.

"Enjoyed talking with over 1,500 bright and enthusiastic business professionals from all over the world at their 27th Annual #SSOWeek 2023 in Orlando, FL last week," he posted earlier this year.

He also made investments in Super Coffee and acquired partial ownership of the NBA franchise Minnesota Timberwolves.