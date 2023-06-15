In Photos: Alex Rodriguez gasps for air over new flame Jaclyn Cordeiro's jaw-droppingly bold Instagram pictures

Former New York Yankees superstar, Alex Rodriguez has found himself in the spotlight once again, thanks to his relationship with the stunning Canada-based fitness influencer, Jaclyn Cordeiro.

Cordeiro shared a series of alluring and captivating portraits on Instagram.

Rodriguez, clearly captivated by her beauty, wasted no time in expressing his admiration with carefully chosen emojis.

Alex Rodriguez commented on Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram post.

Recently, Rodriguez and Cordeiro embarked on a luxurious vacation in Croatia, indulging in a summer rendezvous.

Their romantic escapades, from passionate beachside embraces to morning workouts on the yacht deck, have been documented through photos shared on Jaclyn's Instagram.

The duo also indulged in thrilling adventures, such as jet skiing along the coastline and exploring hidden coves accessible only by boat.

Rodriguez and Cordeiro were first romantically linked in October 2022, shortly after his breakup with fitness influencer Kathryne Padgett. They made their relationship Instagram official in December of the same year.

Alex Rodriguez's new girlfriend is bonding well with his teenage daughters

Alex with Jaclyn Cordeiro and his two daughters. (Source: IG)

Former New York Yankees star, Alex Rodriguez's new love, Jaclyn Cordeiro seems to have effortlessly forged a bond with his daughters, Natasha and Ella.

Last month, four of them were spotted at an NBA game spending some quality time.

It is worth noting that Cordeiro herself is a mother to two daughters named Bella and Savanah. Furthermore, Jaclyn was also seen attending an MLB game with Rodriguez's ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.

Alex brought his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, and his current girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro to an NBA game.

The seamless integration of Rodriguez's new girlfriend into the family dynamic shows the long-term potential of their relationship is on the rise.

