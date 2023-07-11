In Photos: Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro soak in festivities of All-Star week together in Seattle

Together with Jaclyn Cordeiro, Alex Rodriguez enjoyed the events of All-Star week in Seattle. They even attended the Derby After Dark Event together. The biggest star game in baseball's long-running rivalry takes place in T-Mobile Park.

One of the most significant events will be the MLB All-Star Game, which will air as a PPV on FOX. Additionally, ESPN will be showing the Home Run Derby in 2023. The All-Star games usually occur on the second or third Tuesday in July, serving as a symbolic midpoint for the MLB regular season.

Alex Rodriguez's Instagram story

The MLB All-Star Game 2023 and All-Star Game, two of MLB's premier All-Star events, will air on different networks this year, just like they did in 2018. While the All-star Game will air on Fox, the Home Run Derby will be shown on ESPN.

Alex Rodriguez and his relationship history

The world has been paying careful attention to Alex Rodriguez's romantic journey. The former New York Yankees star dated fitness model Kathryne Padgett before getting involved with Cordeiro. But their romance ended after spending a summer together. These events appear to have prepared Rodriguez for his present partnership, where he emphasized Cordeiro's beneficial impact on his life.

With little doubt, Rodriguez's engagement with singer and actress Jennifer Lopez was the most well-known romance in his past. After traveling together for four years, they broke up in 2021.

Beyond his private life, Rodriguez is a loving father to Natasha and Ella, the girls he and his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, share.

Rodriguez is a perfect example of the value of surrounding oneself with people who support personal growth through his journey of self-discovery and the lessons he has learned from prior partnerships. Although he keeps opening up new chapters in his life, Rodriguez is unwavering in his commitment to putting his physical and mental health first.

