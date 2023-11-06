In Photos: Alex Rodriguez's ex-flame Jennifer Lopez radiates glamour in dazzling Gucci ensemble at LACMA film gala

Jeniffer Lopez, the ex-girlfriend of Alex Rodriguez, was spotted at the eleventh annual Art + Film Gala at LACMA on Saturday night in Los Angeles with her husband Ben Affleck. The famous pair donned Gucci, with Lopez choosing a translucent evening gown with a thigh-high slit, floral embroidery, and bodice cutouts.

Lopez accessorized with nude platform shoes by Andrea Wazen and a shimmering envelope handbag by Tyler Ellis. She wore dangling earrings, a striking necklace with a big red tourmaline, and a cuff bracelet. The singer and beauty entrepreneur wore her caramel-highlighted hair in loose waves with a glossy nude lip and smoky eye makeup.

The star-studded 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, co-chaired by Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow, wowed the crowds in Los Angeles. Several celebrities graced the Gucci-sponsored event. They not only added glitz to the red carpet but also backed LACMA's effort to integrate cinema into the museum's curatorial programming.

Timeline of Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's Relationship

Although they were married to different people at the time, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez first met in 2005 at a New York Yankees game. Following a fortuitous encounter in 2017, they revived their friendship and started dating. The pair debuted on the red carpet in 2017 at the Met Gala.

In 2018, Lopez dedicated the song "Us" to Rodriguez to celebrate their first anniversary.

"We've been together for one year today. I don't want to get all mushy or anything, but baby, this song's for you. I love you."

Alex Rodriguez proposed to Lopez with a ring that reportedly cost over $1 million.

In 2021, the couple formally broke off their engagement, stating that they are better as friends. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced their formal breakup a little more than a month after they had said they were "working on some things" in their relationship.