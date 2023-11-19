In Photos: Alex Rodriguez shares symphony of cherished memories for daughter Natasha's 19th birthday celebration

Alex Rodriguez took to Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 18, to show love to his eldest daughter Natasha on her 19th birthday. In the post, the MLB legend shared some fond memories of the time he spent with his young one over the years.

Here's a look at all the pictures Rodriguez shared in his heartfelt post for Natasha's birthday.

Rodriguez captioned the post:

"Happy Birthday Tashi! So proud of you in every way. It’s been such a gift to watch you grow up into the strong, talented, and beautiful woman you are today. Love you"

Natasha is the eldest daughter of Rodriguez and his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. They also share another daughter named Ella Alexander, who was born on April 21, 2008.

Rodriguez and Cynthia tied the knot in 2002 but split after six years of marriage.

A look at Alex Rodriguez' MLB stats and career honors

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez

The Seattle Mariners selected Alex Rodriguez as the first overall pick in the 1993 MLB draft. The shortstop spent seven years with them before moving to the Texas Rangers in 2001.

After a three-year sojourn with the Rangers, Rodriguez joined the New York Yankees. He played with the Bronx Bombers from 2004 to 2013 and 2015 to 2016, before retiring from the Majors.

Across 22 seasons in the MLB, Rodriguez finished with 3,115 hits, 2,086 RBI and 696 home runs. He earned 14 All-Star honors and won 10 Silver Slugger awards during his time in the league. The shortstop also won two Gold Glove awards and helped the Yankees win the World Series title in 2009.

