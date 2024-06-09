In Photos: Angels superstar Mike Trout bonds with patients during his visit to Children's & Women's hospital at Long Beach, proving he's a class act

Mike Trout is one of the faces of baseball, and he has often used that to try and do good in the world. He recently spent some time at the Children's & Women's Hospital at Long Beach, showcasing how much he cares about fans. Those who are ailing and could use a boost were able to meet one of the best baseball players of all time.

Trout met with patients as young as infants into adulthood. He also took some time to meet with and pose for pictures with nurses and other hospital staff who won't get to leave and go back to their other jobs like Trout will.

The Los Angeles Angels superstar is currently recovering from knee surgery and has no timetable for a return. While he can't help Angels fans with his on-field presence and heroic feats with the bat, he can provide them a morale boost by visiting them in the hospital.

Mike Trout has long been charitable

Lots of athletes are charitable, and Mike Trout is yet another prime example. The former MVP frequently helps out in his community and works with charities. His former manager Phil Nevin detailed his efforts.

Via MLB.com, Nevin said in 2023:

“He does a lot for a lot of causes in this area. I can't list them all out but I just know that he certainly is ambitious with a lot of the things he does in the community and with things that are close to him and his family. And it's neat to see these things happen to the great ones in our game.”

The Angels player works closely with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). It's one charity that he holds close. Nevin said:

“I lost somebody really close to me and went through it with my brother-in-law Aaron. It was obviously a tough situation. But I just felt it was a great opportunity for me to use my platform. A lot of people look up to me. So to be able to say that and talk to them and give them some help, and let people know they’re not alone, it means a lot to me.”

Despite not being active on the field, Trout is very active outside the sport in trying to make life better for those in the community who support him.

