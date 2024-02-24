Astros star Alex Bregman was recently seen sharing endearing moments with NFL star CJ Stroud at the Cactus Jack HBCU Classics.

The Houston Texans' quarterback recently shared pictures of him spending time on the pitch with the 2x All-Star 3B. Bregman later shared Stroud's post in his Instagram story, too. Stroud's post was captioned:

"OVETIME"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Alex Bregman shares snaps of endearing moments with CJ Stroud

This is not the first sighting of the duo enjoying together on the field. On 15th February 2024, both Bregman and Stroud participated in American rapper Travis Scotts' foundation's Cactus Jack's HBCU Celebrity Softball game at the Houston Astros home ground Minute Maid Park. At the end of that game, the NFL star was named the MVP.

Astros not currently engaged in a contract extension talk with Alex Bregman, per GM Dana Brown

Alex Bregman has been an integral part of the Astros camp over the last few seasons. Last season in 2023, he started in 161 games with 261/.363/.441 and 25 homers, 98 RBIs, 103 runs, 28 doubles and 92 walks.

However, his time at Astros is coming to an end as he is set to be a free agent once his contract is over in 2025. There have been many speculations about the club offering a possible extension to the 3B. However, till now no offer has been made to the 29-year-old.

The club's GM, Dana Brown, recently addressed this topic. She said that although the club might offer him an extension at some point, it hasn't currently initiated any contract talks with the star. She said:

"At some point, we'll come up with some type of offer. But right now, we are not engaged in an offer."

Bregman joined the team in 2016. He signed a six-year contract extension worth $100 million in 2019. Astros recently extended Bregman's teammate Jose Altuve's stay at Houston as the player signed a five-year $125 million contract.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.