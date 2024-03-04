In Photos: Astros star Yordon Alvarez's wife Monica transforms baking into an aesthetic feast with stunning bread creations

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros have started their preparations for the upcoming 162-game schedule. Meanwhile, his wife, Monica, is enjoying baking and her recent creation will leave everyone stunned.

Monica shared glimpses of her preparation to cook her favorite bread on Instagram. In her last story, she finally got her result as she baked her favorite bread after multiple efforts.

"Never gave up. Finally know how to bake my favorite bread," Monica wrote on her story.

Monica Alvarez Instagram story

Monica and Yordan Alvarez have been married since 2021 and are parents to two children. Their daughter, Mia, was born on Nov. 6, 2018. On July 2, 2021, they welcomed their son, Jordan.

Yordan Alvarez left surprised after Joe Espada elevated him to the top of the lineup

The lefty slugger was caught off guard after manager Joe Espada broke the news that Yordan Alvarez would bat second in the lineup. This will be Alvarez's highest-batting position in his career. His previous best was at third when he played in the DH spot.

Espada elevated him up the order in Tuesday's spring training game against the Washington Nationals. In his two at-bats, he recorded a hit and a walk.

“I thought he was joking,” Alvarez said through an interpreter. “The closer we got to spring training, he kept mentioning it and I asked him, ‘Are you being serious?’ and he said, ‘Yes, I’m being serious.’” [via The Athletic].

Ever since Joe Espada took the reins of the Astros from now-retired manager Dusty Baker, the manager has been straightforward with his communication. He has been a constant presence in the clubhouse right from the start, highlighting his impact on the club.

As for Alvarez, his elevation in the order could result in him producing the best season of his career so far. He has already been touted as a leadership presence inside the locker room and even outside of it, he is set to lead his team from second.

This news will also propel his AL MVP odds, which are currently +1100 and +900, per FanDuel and BetMGM, respectively.

