In Photos: Bride-to-be Alondra stuns in bold jumpsuit, flaunts fiancé Nestor Cortes Jr.'s face

Alondra Esteras Russy, the girlfriend of Cuban baseball player Nestor Cortes Jr., posted photos from her bachelorette party on Instagram.

"Looking on the bride side…next stop: WEDDING 🤍👰🏻‍♀️🥹 - alondraesterasrussy"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Alondra was spotted carrying her fiancé's playcard while flaunting a gorgeous white outfit. Alondra was wearing a bride-to-be sachet and was accompanied by her pals, all of whom were dressed in red.

In 2022, Cortes and Alondra engaged. Moments after making his debut in an MLB All-Star Game, Cortes posted the news on social media.

Here's what Cortes captioned posted:

"All Star week made 2 of my dreams come true. Pitch in a all star game. And propose to my bestfriend. With my parents along my side. I had to make us official. Through ups and downs we manage to keep each other happy."

Alondra verified the proposal and posted a photo with her brand-new diamond ring, and captioned:

"And… Of course i said YES ! ✨ 💍"

Nestor Cortes Jr.'s baseball career

The talented pitcher was chosen by the Yankees in the 36th round of the MLB draft in 2013. That year, he made his professional debut with the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League team, the Gulf Coast Yankees. Cortes was chosen by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2017 Rule 5 draft from the Yankees organization.

In 2018, Cortes was included on the Orioles Opening Day roster as a bullpen pitcher. On March 31, he made his major league debut. However, the Orioles traded Cortes back to the Yankees soon. He pitched for the Yankees in 2019, and the Seattle Mariners in the following year.

The later part of 2020 witnessed Cortes signing a minor league contract with Yankees, but was promoted to the major leagues in May 2021. Since then, he has been a part of the franchise.

So far, Cortes has a 24-11 record, with a 3.82 ERA and 413 strikeouts throughout his career. In the 2023 season, the 28-year-old registered a 5–2 record with a 4.97 ERA and 67 strikeouts.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.