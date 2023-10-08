In Photos: Carlos Correa's stunning $7,500,000 worth 2.19-acre estate in Orono

Twins shortstop Carlos Correa is playing in his seventh postseason and his first with Minnesota in 2023. The 2015 AL Rookie of the Year was the first overall pick in the 2012 MLB draft by the Astros. In his 7-year stint with the Astros, Correa made it to October 6 times and won the World Series Championship in 2017.

The Puerto Rican shortstop played his last game with the Astros in 2021 and became a free agent. Post his free agency, the Astros offered him an extended contract of one year worth $18.4 million which Carlos rejected. He went on to sign an opt-out provisioned contract with the Twins in March of the 2022 season for 105.3 million dollars, becoming the highest-paid infielder in the American League.

However, in the 2022 offseason, he opted out of the contract and negotiated a 13-year contract with the San Francisco Giants worth $350 million. Unfortunately, the deal did not close as the Giants had concerns about an injury that Correa suffered in 2014. The same situation took place with the New York Mets who took back a 12-year contract of 315 million dollars after examining the shortstop's ankle. After much negotiations, Correa finally re-signed a 6-year contract with the Mets in January 2023.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A glimpse at Carlos Correa's 2.19-acre estate in Orono

After settling with the Minnesota Twins, the Puerto Rican shortstop decided to buy an enthralling $7,500,000 abode on the shoreline of Lake Minnetonka on the 1st of March. The 'Lake Minnetonka's most exclusive bay' listed on realtor.com is built on a whopping land of 2.19 acres, consisting of 5 bedrooms and 5.5+ bathrooms.

Image credit: realtor.com

Located at 980 Heritage Lane in Orono, the property boasts a 225-foot-long east-facing shoreline on Lake Minnetonka. Constructed in 2020, the property can accommodate 6 cars in its garage, has smart home technology, and comes with a permanent dock.

Image credit: realtor.com

Image credit: realtor.com Image credit: realtor.com Image credit: realtor.com

The overview of the property listed on realtor.com said:

"An exceptionally thoughtful design to maintain an everyday relationship with the lake while ensuring privacy for the owners. The transitional style embraces the natural light and views with warm yet modern design accents. A perfect blend of indoor & outdoor living amenities geared towards a year-round experience. Security gate, 6 car garage, full smart home technology, permanent dock, Orono schools! Avoid the new construction nuances, start enjoying the lake life this summer!"

The lavish property has a beautiful deck from where one can behold the serene Lake Minnetonka. Not only the dock, one can also view the lake from the main hall as the house comes with a ceiling-high glass window. The house flaunts a luxury bar in the great room that connects with the kitchen.

Image credit: realtor.com

The wooden-floor kitchen comes with a scenic view of the lake, and a 6-seater dining table complements it. The specialty of the main bedroom is that the lakefront is just a door away from the room, and a grand bathroom is attached to it. The property also includes an outdoor living space and a study room.