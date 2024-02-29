In Photos: Carlos Correa's wife Daniella captures precious moments as sons Kylo & Kenzo join Twins star for spring training

Having committed to the team on a long-term basis, it appears Carlos Correa's family is happy in the Land of a Thousand Lakes.

Recently, Correa's wife, Daniella, took to Instagram to share some lovely pictures of their two sons, Kylo and Kenzo, who joined the Twins' star in spring training. The pictures were taken at the Lee Health Sports Complex in Fort Myers, Florida, where the Twins train.

Carlos Correa tied the knot with Daniella in 2019. They welcomed their first son, Kylo, in 2021. In May 2023, their second son, Kenzo, was added to the family.

While Correa's place on the Minnesota Twins is now etched in stone, it was not always that way.

Before the 2022 season, the shortstop inked a three-year deal worth $105.3 million. However, after playing just one season on the team, Correa opted out of the final two years of his deal, effectively rendering himself a free agent.

After failing to come to terms with teams like the Giants and New York Mets, Correa decided to come back to the Twins, hoping to hammer out a deal to his liking. In early 2023, Correa inked a six-year, $200 million contract with the Twins.

A former Gold Glover and Rookie of the Year winner, Correa's original deal with the Twins came after his 2021 season with the Houston Astros, in which he connected for a career-high 26 home runs. In 2023, Correa hit .230/.312/.399 with 18 home runs and 65 RBIs.

'Excited' Carlos Correa eyes playoff success with Minnesota in 2024

Carlos Correa can put aside any distractions and focus on improving his club now that he has a long-term deal. In 2023, the Twins defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL Wild Card Series, their first postseason victory since 2004.

Recently, Correa has come out and assured fans that the foot issues that plagued him last season are in the past. Moreover, he mentioned that he is excited for the upcoming season.

“I switched a couple of things with my lower body and my hands (in my swing),” Correa told reporters. “I’m feeling good... I’m very excited for what’s to come this year. It’s a team that’s very young, but got enough experience last year for us to believe that we can do it against any team. I’m excited to get started.”

Provisionally under contract with the Twins until 2028, many will be looking for him to bring the team out of obscurity and back into a contending state.

In the past, a healthy Correa has put up numbers befitting of an MVP. If the Twins can harness the abilities of a fully healthy Correa, then that might be enough to change the balance of power in their division, the AL Central.

