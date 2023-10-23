In Photos: Derek Jeter's classy $25,000 Rolex Daytona that he wore during his Baseball Hall of Fame induction

Derek Jeter was formally inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2021. Jeter, who played for the New York Yankees for 20 years and won five World Series, is one of the rare baseball players to remain with a single team for an extended period of time.

During his induction ceremony, he was seen sporting a rose gold Rolex Daytona worth $25,000. The watch has a black Cerachrom bezel, a brown dial, subdials and Arabic numerals.

Derek Jeter wearing Rolex Daytona during his Baseball Hall of Fame induction

Jeter demands nothing less than the finest when it comes to opulent timepieces.

While Jeter owns this particular Rolex Daytona, he also collaborated closely with Movado around a decade ago to produce a specifically engraved blue watch featuring a prominent blue number "2" to commemorate his 3,000th major league hit. Along with other Jeter artifacts, one of these watches—which were only produced in a limited edition of 300 pieces—was auctioned off at Yankee Stadium in 2011.

Derek Jeter returned to Yankee Stadium in 2022

On September 9, 2022, Derek Jeter made his first trip back to Yankee Stadium in five years when the Bombers gave him a Hall of Fame induction ceremony and Yankee supporters stood to pay tribute to the legendary player.

2021 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Derek Jeter boasts a massive fan base. He has five World Series victories during his Yankees career, and in 2000, he made MLB history by becoming the first player to win both the World Series MVP and All-Star MVP awards in the same season.

While many athletes say this to their supporters, Derek Jeter thanks the fans every day and every game for being a Yankee and acknowledges his good fortune.