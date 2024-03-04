In Photos: Evan Longoria's wife Jaime shares 'proud' moment as son Santiago scores RBI in first at-bat

While free agent Evan Longoria is on the lookout for potential suitors for the 2024 season, his son had a blast in his Opening Day game of the Diamondback Little League.

Recently, Longoria's wife, Jaime Faith, took to Instagram and shared that their son Nash hit an RBI in his first at-bat. She uploaded a video of his RBI hit coupled with a series of photos from the venue.

In the video, Nash can be seen grounding the ball to the shortstop, who cut the incoming runner at second base but couldn't make the play at first where Nash was heading. Meanwhile, the runner from third reached home safely for the run.

"OPENING DAY 2024⚾️ Proud of our boy! 1st at bat - RBI 💥 He’s been begging to sign up with his best friend, Wild Bill👦🏼 Dad has played ball Nash’s entire existence but it’s the love of the game his BFF has expressed that’s finally got him interested!" - Jaime wrote in the caption.

Evan Longoria is undecided on his future but is inclined to play in 2024

Evan Longoria played with the Arizona Diamondbacks last year and eventually fell short of adding a World Series ring to his resume. According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, the 38-year-old third baseman is 'weighing his options' regarding his future but hopes to feature in the 2024 season.

His free agency has been lackluster so far, with not much interest in the winter. However, some teams can avail his services for the 2024 season. The Mets could be one of them as they miss infielder Ronny Mauricio for the season due to an injury he sustained in Winter Ball.

Longoria could provide a veteran presence in the locker room and could be a perfect mentor for up-and-coming prospect Brett Brady at third base.

The other team that comes to mind is the Chicago Cubs, who don't have a big name at third. This should entice them to sign Evan Longoria and rotate him with Nick Madrigal and Miles Mastrobuoni at third base.

