In Photos: Ex-Mets star Matt Harvey sparks a romance with Aussie-model Monika Clarke following the abrupt end of MLB career

Former New York Mets ace Matt Harvey received a suspension after confessing to using cocaine and painkillers. He retired in May of this year.

It appears that he has recovered. He is now a freshly minted real estate executive at Newmark.

Harvey, who dated some models during his time playing professional baseball, including Adriana Lima, Victoria's Secret Angel Devon Windsor, Sports Illustrated model Anne V, and several more pin-ups, is currently seeing Australian model Monika Clarke, who serves as the gatekeeper of the city's most exclusive club, Zero Bond.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sam Heughan, the heartthrob from "Outlander," and Clarke, 31, have previously been linked. She was photographed kissing Sam last March while having lunch at Cafe Select in Soho.

She said to DMARGE magazine in 2020 that she enjoys hilarious men. Harvey, 34, ended his athletic career in May after nine seasons. He led the team to the 2015 World Series, but his diamond days ended terribly.

Matt Harvey's relationship history

After playing in the MLB for 10 seasons, Matt Harvey announced his retirement on Friday, May 5. Before one-year stints with the Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Angels, Kansas City Royals, and Baltimore Orioles, the pitcher played six seasons with the New York Mets.

The 34-year-old garnered headlines for his love life while playing in the league.

In 2013, when he was having a breakthrough season with the New York Mets, Matt Harvey started dating Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Anne Vyalitsyna. He first met her at a New York Rangers game, but their relationship ended in early 2014 after eight months.

In 2015, Harvey started dating Polish model Ania Cywinska. But after less than a year of dating, the couple broke up. Later that year, Harvey saw further misfortune when his Mets team fell to the Kansas City Royals in the World Series.

Several other models, including Lo Bosworth, Devon Windsor, Shannon Rusbuldt, and Ashley Haas, have also been associated with him. There are, however, no verified rumors that the All-Star dated them.

Poll : 0 votes