In Photos: Former MLB pitcher Joe Smith and his wife Allie LaForce rekindle the romance in Paris post childbirth

Former MLB pitcher Joe Smith and his wife Allie Laforce went to Paris for a vacation post-childbirth. The love birds took out time of their busy lives and went for a fun vacation. The pictures are absolutely perfect and describe the love and the warmth shared between the love birds. Going to Paris was the best getaway for the couple after the birth of their first son.

Paris was indeed beautiful and made the couple forget about the hardships faced by them before. The couple showed that taking out time for themselves isn't a bad idea and that everybody should do it once in a while. Earlier, Allie LaForce gave birth to her and Joe's first son Jacob on 10th November 2022.

Allie's first child's delivery was done by her younger sister, Dr AuBree LaForce, a family medicine resident doctor-in-training at Cleveland Clinic Akron General. However, the child's birth journey in Akron was one with many highs and lows.

Allie wrote, "And for those wondering how I got @thethree8 to Paris, just know it was the first, and the last for sure. Another adventure in the books baby. Another city. Another dance".

Since being married in 2015, they have relocated 29 times. They kept moving back and forth between Ohio during the off-seasons and the cities where Joe went for spring training and the baseball seasons. Smith's mother had Huntington's disease, and there is a 50% possibility that the pitcher may have the condition as well. Sadly, his mother passed away from the same illness in 2020. For many years, Joe Smith and his wife Allie, debated the prospect that Joe had a 50/50 chance of passing on a gene for the fatal genetic condition Huntington's disease to his children.

Dream day for the sisters

Allie is 6 years elder than AuBree. In the seventh grade, AuBree made the decision to become a doctor. She was motivated by a relative who passed away from cancer when they were young. God had planned something huge for the sisters. During the pregnancy, Allie asked her younger sister, AuBree to deliver her first child.

Allie LaForce with her sister and newborn son

AuBree said, “It was kind of just like a nonchalant comment we would say to each other, like, ‘You’re going to deliver my babies’”.

AuBree has earned her degrees from Northeast Ohio Medical University in Rootstown Township and the University of Mount Union. The future doctor started her residency at Akron General in 2021. AuBree met with Dr Natalie Bowersox, the residency director of obstetrics and gynaecology to confirm the delivery. Bowersox gave permission for the same knowing the importance of the day in both of the sisters' life. Finally, on 10th November, AuBree gave birth to her sister's first son.

