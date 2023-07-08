IN PHOTOS: Hurston Waldrep's girlfriend beaming with pride as top prospect awaits the outcome of MLB Draft

Madilyn Robertson, Hurston Waldrep's girlfriend, is super proud of her boyfriend ahead of the 2023 MLB draft. Madilyn took to Instagram to post a picture of Hurston and herself at the Omaha stadium. Hurston Waldrep has the best pure talent of any pitcher in the 2023 MLB Draft.

If Waldrep manages his pitches, he can become a genuinely dominant starter with an astronomically high ceiling.

Madilyn posted the photo on Instagram with the caption:

"What a season!! I am unbelievably proud of you and this team! It has been a joy watching you play and grow over this past year, and thank you for letting me be a part of that! I cannot wait to see what God has in store for this next chapter, I know it will be great! Go Gators. I love you."

In his sophomore season, he made 17 starts over 90 innings and transferred from Southern Miss. He finished the season with a 3.20 ERA with 140 strikeouts. His junior year at Florida was occasionally upsetting. He finished third in Division I baseball with a 4.16 ERA over 101 2/3 innings and 156 strikeouts.

Hurston Waldrep's history

After switching from his curveball to his slider, Hurston Waldrep had terrific success in his first three NCAA tournament outings.

He struck out 37 opponents over 21 innings, gave up two runs, and walked seven.

Waldrep, who battled through 2 1/3 innings against LSU in the CWS finals, can improve his pitch usage. The changes in pitch usage before that, show Waldrep has the potential to dominate with his diverse pitch selection.

He also has a fastball that can be more plus if he overcomes its inconsistency, along with three more plus or double-plus secondary pitches.

