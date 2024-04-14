In Photos: Jackie Robinson Day at Dodger Stadium to offer exclusive hat giveaway ft. iconic number 42

On Monday, the Dodgers will celebrate Jackie Robinson's day with pre-game promotions and events. Ahead of their game against the Washington Nationals, Jackie Robinson's iconic number 42 exclusive hat will be presented by UCLA Health.

Those who will be in attendance at Dodger Stadium will receive the exclusive baseball cap. The cap will have the initials of the Brooklyn Dodgers and No. 42 is displayed on the side of the blue cap with white text.

This promotional giveaway will be followed by pregame ceremonies that will honor the life and legacy of Robinson and show a video project titled “Dear Rachel.”

The vibrant CenterField Plaza will witness the melodies from the iconic Furnance Jazz Band, infusing soulful energy at Dodger Stadium. Following this, U.S. Army Major Tryan Askew will be honored as the Military Hero of the Game and it will be presented by IBEW & Pipe Trades.

MLB's plans to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day

77 years ago today, Jackie Robinson made his debut for the Brooklyn Dodgers, marking an end to the league's color barrier. Like every year, players throughout the league will wear Robinson's number 42 on the back of their jerseys to honor his legacy. But that's not it.

Off the field, in conjunction with Foster Love, a company that is dedicated to improving the lives of foster care children, MLB's volunteers will donate gifts and sweets to the foster care children at the Jackie Robinson Museum in New York.

All MLB ballparks will pay tribute to Robinson through the scoreboard. It will feature "Pasadena Fields," a video that honors the Hall of Famer's baseball legacy and the impact it had. Robinson grew up in Pasadena.

Moreover, in collaboration with the Jackie Robinson Foundation, which was founded by Robinson's wife, Rachel, MLB will provide scholarships to students coming from underrepresented communities. According to MLB.com, all clubs have donated approximately $20 million for this endeavor.

Capital One reportedly pledged more than $1 million to the JR Foundation, and it will provide an additional $1,000 for each "Capital One Walk-Off" play in MLB this season.

Truly, it will be more than 15 MLB games that will honor the impact made by Jackie Robinson.

