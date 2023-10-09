In Photos: Julio Rodríguez shows love with $4590 designer vintage patchwork bomber jacket for soccer star girlfriend Jordyn Huitema

Jordyn Huitema, a forward for the National Women's Soccer League team Ol Reign and the girlfriend of soccer legend Julio Rodriguez, recently shared a photo of herself wearing an exquisite designer bomber jacket that Rodriguez had given her.

Huitema wore the patchworked, $4,590 Amiri designer bomber jacket in a really trendy way. Blue jeans, a neat bun, and a jacket she was wearing with black sunglasses made the ensemble appear quite chic.

According to a statement made by the OL Reign in September 2023, Jordyn Huitema will remain with the team until the 2024 season. Huitema played with Paris Saint-Germain for three seasons before signing up with the OL Reign in June of 2022 for the NWSL season.

2024 Olympic boundddd❤️🍁 - jordynhuitema

Julio Rodriguez a newest slugger to join 30 -30 club

Julio Rodriguez is a newest player to join 30 -30 club. With 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases, the slugger wearing jersey number 44 became the 44th player in Major League history to accomplish this feat.

JULIO TIES IT AND JOINS THE 30/30 CLUB! ELECTRIC - talkinbaseball

Rodriguez made his MLB debut in 2022 after signing with the Mariners as an international free agency in 2017. On Opening Day, April 8, 2022, Rodriguez made his major league debut and was awarded the American League (AL) Rookie of the Month.

Julio was the youngest qualifying batter in MLB at the age of 21 and won the Silver Slugger Award.

Rodrguez became the sixth player in Seattle Mariners history to smash 20 home runs, and the fourth player in MLB history to accomplish it in their first season, when he hit his 20th home run of the 2022 campaign.

He also got a 14-year contract deal with the Mariners worth up to $400 million, and became the first player to enter the 25-25 club in his debut seasons.