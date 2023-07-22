In Photos: Kate Upton adds glamourous spin to viral Barbie vs. Oppenheimer trend with her throwback photos

Kate Upton, the American model and actress, joined the Barbenheimer trend. She uploaded a throwback picture collage of herself in pink and black dresses which denotes Barbie and Oppenheimer. She debuted in the 2011 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and modeled for the magazine's covers in 2012, 2013 and 2017.

Oppenheimer is a biographical thriller about the development of the atomic bomb, while Barbie is about the famous doll. Fans have turned to the internet to create memes depicting who they believe would purchase tickets for each performance, such as "ticket to Barbie" against "ticket to Oppenheimer."

Upton took to Threads to upload a collage of herself to join the Barbie vs. Oppenheimer trend.

Kate Upton, an American actress

Upton was born in the United States on June 10, 1992. She appeared on the 100th-anniversary cover of Vanity Fair. Upton has additionally acted in the films The Other Woman (2014), Tower Heist (2011) and The Layover (2017).

Upton has been featured in editorials for Harper's Bazaar, V, Mademoiselle, LOVE, Italian, German and many others. She has been featured on the covers of several publications, including Esquire, Vanity Fair, American, Italian and German GQ, French and American Elle, and Italian, American and British Vogue.

Kate Upton's career

In 2008, Upton attended an Elite Model Management casting call in Miami and was immediately signed. She eventually relocated to New York City and joined IMG Models there.

Initially, Upton acted as a model for Garage and Dooney & Bourke. She was a Guess model from 2010 to 2011. In the 2011 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, Upton made an appearance. She received the Rookie of the Year award for the issue and was highlighted in the body paint section.

Since then, Kate Upton has posed for Beach Bunny Swimwear and been dubbed "The Woman of the Summer" in Complex and Esquire. Upton appeared in the 2014 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue sporting one of the Beach Bunny outfits.

Her popularity grew after a dougie hip-hop dance video from a Los Angeles Clippers game went viral in April 2011.

