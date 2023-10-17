In Photos: Kaylen Carter wears custom jacket with Evan Carter's name and jersey number ahead of ALCS Game 1

Evan Carter's wife, Kaylen Carter, has always been the biggest supporter of his game. During the ALCS Game, she took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself wearing a Rangers jersey. Her husband's name and jersey number were also on it.

She captioned pictures one : "ALCS Game 2, Let's go 32"

And another one : always smilin' ear to ear

In September 2023, Kaylen was also on the show to discuss Evan Carter's MLB debut.

Evan Carter's wife, Kaylen, joins the broadcast to speak on her husband's MLB debut!

The American League Championship Series began with a spectacular show. Evan Carter's highlight grab set the sequence in action and preserved a 2-0 Rangers win on the night to give them a 2-0 lead in the series.

Evan Carter tracked it down! #ALCS - MLB

Tha Carter can do it all. #GoAndTakeIt

The outfielder, 21, made a spectacular leaping grab to get the out and also turned it into a double play.

Evan Carter's baseball career

Evan made his MLB debut in 2023 with the Texas Rangers and got a $1.25 million signing bonus. Carter played the 2021 season with the Low-A East's Down East Wood Ducks, hitting .236/.438/.387/.825 with two home runs, 12 RBIs, and 12 stolen bases in 32 games.

During the 2023 off-season, Carter was named the Texas Rangers' 2022 Tom Grieve Player of the Year, as well as receiving a 2022 minor league Rawlings Gold Glove Award and being ranked as the 26th overall prospect in baseball by Baseball America, the No. 41 prospect by MLB Pipeline, and the No. 53 prospect by The Athletic's Keith Law.

Beyond blessed for this opportunity. Thank you to my amazing wife, and family for all of the support along the way and thank you to everyone who has reached out. This is just the start! - evancarter

Carter hit his first major league home run in September 2023 and batted in 23 games that year with a .306 batting average, five home runs, and 12 RBIs.

Carter's debut included his first career walk, steal, hit and single off the bench.