In Photos: Looking at Kate Upton's best gameday Astros fits

Kate Upton, the wife of Justin Verlander, is accustomed to being photographed, particularly at Astros games. The pitcher for the Houston Astros and the model met in 2012. Later, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 after dating for a few years. They were married on November 4, 2017, just days after the baseball player won the World Series.

The fashion model and her gaming dress have generated talk throughout the years. When the Astros won the World Series in 2017, nobody will ever forget the striped cardigan jumper she was donning.

Let's look back at some of Verlander's wife's gameday attire before she makes the news again. Here are some of the favorite outfits.

Kate Upton's match attire

Kate's match day dress

Kate's denim jacket look

Kate's blue mojo jacket attire

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton's relationship

Justin Verlander and wife Kate Upton, one of baseball's most powerful couples, have had many highs and lows in their union. They must, however, give baseball a lot of credit for bringing them together.

The star pitcher and supermodel got to know one another on the set of a Major League Baseball 2k12 video game commercial. When Justin Verlander was a starting pitcher for the Detroit Tigers, he thought his potential partner was attractive and put himself out there.

Justin and Kate decided to visit the Bahamas in 2014. In May 2016, as their bond became more substantial, they got engaged. He proposed before the Met Gala event, which was a sign of their enduring love and devotion to one another.

Only three days after Justin and the Houston Astros' thrilling victory in the MLB World Series on November 4, 2017, the couple exchanged vows in Tuscany, Italy. With the birth of their first child, a daughter called Genevieve, in 2018, they had even more reason to celebrate.