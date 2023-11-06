In Photos: Luka Doncic pays tribute to Rangers' maiden World Series victory with custom Air Jordan sneakers

Game 5 of the 2023 World Series was won by the Texas Rangers, 5-0, over the Arizona Diamondbacks. It marked the Rangers' first World Series championship in their 63-year history.

National Basketball Association star Luka Doncic, who plays for the Dallas Mavericks, reacted to the Rangers' triumph on social media, writing:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Donic went over and beyond to show his appreciation for the Rangers by donning the specially designed Air Jordan sneakers with the Texas Rangers logo's color scheme.

"Today, a time to celebrate for the World Series Champion Texas Rangers.The Jordan Luka 2 “63” pays homage to the Rangers first World Series title in the franchise’s 63 year history. A NBA2k24 concept by friend of the page @Tyler2011Champs," - Doncic wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Doncic has cheered for the team and even attended its ALCS matchup with the Houston Astros. The Slovenian point guard for the Dallas Mavericks saw Game 2 against the Diamondbacks as well. Both times, the Rangers came up short.

Thousands celebrate Rangers' victory during World Series championship parade

Huge crowds of supporters recently gathered to mark the momentous victory of the Texans. Cheers of "M-V-P!, M-V-P!" erupted when Corey Seager entered the stage as the Texas Rangers celebrated their first World Series championship.

Expand Tweet

MVP of the AL Championship Series Adolis García, along with Seager and every player in the Rangers squad, led the march through Arlington's entertainment zone, which is located along Interstate 30 midway between downtown Dallas and downtown Fort Worth.

"Thank you, Boch," Texas Rangers.

Expand Tweet

The march began on the south side of Globe Life Park and proceeded around Mark Holtz Lake, named after the late commentator of the Rangers who was well-known for his "Hello Win Column! call, and went around the side of AT&T Stadium, the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.

The Rangers' previous stadium, where they played during their earlier World Series runs in 2010 and 2011, was next on the parade route.