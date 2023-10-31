In Photos: Madisyn turns heads at Rangers-Diamondbacks 2023 WS Game 3 with cool Corey Seager-themed ensemble 

Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers took another step towards World Series success on Monday with a 3-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 3. The Rangers now hold a 2-1 lead in the series and are just two wins away from glory.

Seager played another key role for Texas in the Game 3 win by smashing a home run at Chase Field. The shortstop was also cheered on by his wife Madisyn, who turned heads with her special outfit.

Madisyn donned a top with her husband's face on it and took to social media to upload her gameday outfit.

Madisyn and Corey were childhood sweethearts. They married on Dec. 5, 2020, at Saddle Wood Farms in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, near Nashville.

Interestingly, Madisyn has often proclaimed that she is the biggest fan of her husband. She often attends games to cheer Corey and dresses up in unique attire to support him.

Here are some of Madisyn's outfits that she has worn in the past on game days to cheer on her better half:

A look at Corey Seager's stats in the 2023 MLB season

Texas Rangers star Corey Seager

Corey Seager hit the ground running after joining the Texas Rangers this offseason. During the regular season, the shortstop recorded 156 hits, 96 RBIs and 33 home runs across 477 at-bats with a .327 batting average.

Seager's impressive outings helped Texas finish second in the AL West. The Rangers finished with the same record as the Houston Astros, but the Astros owned the tiebreaker since they won the season series.

Texas went on to beat the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card round before eliminating the Baltimore Orioles and Astros from the playoffs.

The Rangers currently hold a 2-1 lead over the Diamondbacks in the World Series. Seager and Texas will hope to inch closer to the title with a win in Game 4 on Tuesday, Oct. 31.