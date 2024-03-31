In Photos: Mets owner Steve Cohen's daughter Sophia attends opening day with mother, accompanied by Jerry Seinfeld

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen's wife, Alexandra and daughter, Sophia, were seen among the attendees on the Opening Day. The New York-based club started their new season on Friday when they faced Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field.

Sophia and Alexandra were in the stands during the Mets' 3-1 defeat to the Brewers, along with American standup comedian and actor Jerry Seinfeld.

Sophia shared snaps of her along with her parent and Seinfeld on X (formerly Twitter). Sophia and Alexandra were seen in matching outfits, along with Mets caps.

"Opening day. Of course my mother and I show up in the same outfit, so happy to be back in NY," Sophia captioned the post.

Mets pitcher Yohan Ramirez faces three-match ban for Brewers game incident

Mets reliever Yohan Ramirez has been handed a three-game ban by MLB for throwing a ball near Brewers star Rhys Hoskins' head on Saturday.

Umpire Lance Barrett ejected Ramirez for his actions in the seventh inning of the Mets' 7-6 loss.

Along with the pitcher, the team manager, Carlos Mendoza, is also handed a one-game suspension.

This fight between both sides originated in Friday's Opening Day game between the two teams when Hoskins, sliding to the second base, clashed with Mets' Jeff McNeil. This resulted in a small bench-clearing incident, and Hoskisn was dismissed for forced play. But he was never found guilty of breaking the sliding rules.

Even though Ramirez is appealing for his suspension, manager Mendoza has come to terms with his and is serving it today as he is out of the Mets dugout for the team's final game of the first series of this new MLB season against the Brewers.

