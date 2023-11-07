In Photos: Mike Trout's luxurious $9,000,000 mansion in New Port Beach with stunning outdoor spa and wine cellar

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout bought a lavish mansion in Newport Beach, California in 2019. The stunning house, which is worth $9,000,000, comprises a gameroom, a bar, a wine cellar, lovely outdoor spa and a full kitchen among other things.

After agreeing to a massive $427 million 12-year contract extension in 2019, Trout rose to the status of one of the richest athletes in North America. Trout made the wise decision to settle down as best he could by buying a beach house in California since he stayed with the Angels. Trout and his spouse Jessica had to pay $9.15 million for the property.

Mike Trout's mansion in California. Photos courtesy of Dirt.

Take a home tour here:

Trout's mansion is 9,000 square feet in size. There are eight baths and six bedrooms. Even though the estate was built in 1982, renovations have been made to give it a more contemporary appearance. Trout and his spouse have access to an elevator that takes them inside the mansion, where they can see their gourmet kitchen, game room, large living room with fireplace, and dining area that is fair in size.

Trout ought to have no issue sensing the beach's crisp, clean air. He can go for a stroll in his backyard or spend time on the mansion's outdoor terrace. The property has a green lawn, a BBQ cooking station, an observation terrace, and a backyard with a swimming pool. More significantly, though, Trout lives in California, just a 30-minute drive from the Angels stadium.

Mike Trout on his injuries: "It's been hard"

The Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout talked candidly about his struggles with injuries this season.

"Yeah, it's frustrating," Trout said, per Alden Gonzalez. "I wanted to get back. It's tough. It's been hard."

Gonzalez mentioned that Trout's hand injury will prevent him from playing this season, according to Angels manager Phil Nevin. The 11-time All-Star hadn't on the field since August 22, although he hadn't played since July 3.

"I hired a ton of people to work on my body," Trout said. "My body felt great. A freak thing happened and I broke my hand."

Eleven times an MLB All-Star, Trout is also a three-time American League (AL) Most Valuable Player (MVP), having finished second in the 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2018 voting. Additionally, he has won the Silver Slugger Award nine times. In addition, he led the US national team to victory in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.