In Photos: Mookie Betts turns heads with all-black $4081.53 Prada outfit

The Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts stole the show on social media in July when he uploaded some stunning pictures of himself in a Prada outfit. Betts, whose style has always been the talk of the town, was seen wearing Prada's street-style cargo pants and a short-sleeved shirt paired with a Prada corduroy bucket hat.

The 31-year-old completed his look with Prada's downtown leather sneakers. He turned heads with his all-black Prada outfit, worth $4081.53.

"New week, New Drip #mookiedrip," he wrote on Instagram.

Mookie Betts maintains a lavish lifestyle

Mookie Betts, who made history by being the only player in Major League Baseball to win the World Series, Silver Slugger, Gold Glove, batting title, and MVP award in the same season, not only has a strong sense of style but is also passionate for luxury cars.

Betts owns a BMW 7 series for $103,000 and a Chevrolet Corvette Stingray worth $59,900, according to Athlete Central.

Aside from his love of cars, the American also has a $7.6 million home in Los Angeles, California. The massive home spans more than 9,300 square feet and features nine bedrooms.

On August 27, 2020, Betts became the ninth player in MLB history to smash multiple game-winning home runs in the World Series. He also reached 1,000 hits in his career. After the season, Betts received his fifth straight Gold Glove and fourth Silver Slugger, which were firsts in the National League.

NLDS Diamondbacks Dodgers Baseball

In 2022, Betts made his sixth MLB All-Star appearance and won the Slugger Award after being selected for the National League All-Star squad for the first time while he was a Dodger.

"Ya boy couldn’t ask for a better bday present than being able to start the #mlbpostseason with Dodgernation ! Thank you for the support through the ups and downs this year. We need that same energy going forward until the job is done! Leggoooooo," he wrote.

Mookie Betts plays ten-pin bowling professionally for the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) in addition to baseball. In 2017, he won the World Series of Bowling with a perfect game.