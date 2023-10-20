In Photos: Myke Towers adds star power to Game 3 of NLCS at Chase Field

Myke Towers, a Puerto Rican rapper, singer, and composer, attended Game 3 of the NLCS between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field. Towers was spotted interacting with the players on the field while donning a D-Backs shirt, displaying his support for the D-Backs

Myke Towers 🎤 + #NLCS ⚾ = 🔥 - lasmayores

The game was attended by more than 47,000 spectators and was a complete sellout.

47,075 in attendance here at Chase Field, officially a SELLOUT! Way to show out #Dbacks fans… time for a WIN #EmbraceTheChaos - Luke_Lyddon

As for the game, Arizona earned their first victory in the best-of-seven series with a 2-1 triumph over the Phillies, thanks to a walk-off single by Ketel Marte.

The D-backs handed rookie pitcher Brandon Pfaadt the ball after dropping the first two games of the best-of-seven series in Philadelphia. Pfaadt impressed and shut down the Phillies' offense during his stay on the mound.

Kyle Schwarber was struck out by Pfaadt to start Game 3, but Trea Turner singled in the next at-bat. Pfaadt, however, was successful in getting the next hitter to ground into a double play, ending the inning. He pitched 5.2 scoreless innings along with nine strikeouts.

Myke Towers' musical career

Mike has a huge following on social media, having approximately 11.6 million Instagram followers. Nearly 2.2 million people have viewed "Lala," one of his most recent songs. With its captivating rhythm, the song has become an unexpected smash, reaching No. 1 on the list of Billboard Global Exclusive U.S.

The rapper's third studio album, "La Vida es Una," came out in March, and "LALA" was one of the final tracks to be added to the tracklist. The urban music hit spent a sixth week at the top of the Argentine Hot 100 on September 9.

Myke Towers has also worked with a variety of other musicians in 2019. Two of these collaborations include "Estamos Arriba" by Bad Bunny and "Dollar" by Becky G. A music video for "Dollar" was released on July 12, 2019. Among his other music video releases are "EP Para Mi Ex" and "Easy Money Baby."