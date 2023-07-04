In Photos: Nestor Cortes and fiancée Alondra celebrate Yankees win with fireworks

Fireworks were lit to celebrate the Yankees' victory, which Nestor Cortes and his fiance Alondra enjoyed. By a score of 6-3, the Yankees defeated the Baltimore Orioles. The first-ever fireworks night at Yankee Stadium was celebrated on July 3 with a post-game fireworks display. On Monday, the New York Yankees released eight updates to their promotional schedule for 2023.

Nestor and fiancée Alondra celebrate Yankees' win

After falling behind 3-0 in the third, the Yankees returned to tie the game in the fifth on back-to-back home runs by Anthony Volpe and Kyle Higashioka with one out. Then, as the Yankees began a seven-game homestand with a victory over second-place Baltimore, Bader delivered the enormous blast of the game.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Giancarlo Stanton sent a single to center field to spark the winning rally. Then, off lefty Danny Coulombe, Anthony Rizzo singled through the right side of the infield, moving pinch-runner Oswaldo Cabrera to second. Bader drilled a hanging sweeper deep into the left-side seats as he approached.

Nestor Cortes and fiancée Alondra might get married soon

MLB fans were excited about an upcoming wedding after Alondra Esteras Russy, the fiance of New York Yankees star Nestor Cortes, shared an unusual Instagram post. In Cranford, New Jersey's Injx by Nat Aesthetics, Russy tweeted a selfie, geotagged the location, and made a massive announcement about "getting ready for the wedding."

Since 2015, Nestor and Alondra have been dating. The couple will commemorate their seventh anniversary in November 2022.

Nestor Cortes and fiancée Alondra

Although no formal confirmation of the wedding has been confirmed, her social media post sent the New York Yankees player's followers into a frenzy. Many people believed Russy might be getting ready to wed Cortes and that the trip to the features clinic was related to wedding preparations.

