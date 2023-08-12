In Photos: Nestor Cortes's bride-to-be swings into wedding preparation, steering clear of Yankees pitcher's injury woes

Nestor Cortes's wife-to-be engages in wedding preparations, while Cortes finds himself back on the 15-day injured list, rendering him unable to partake due to his injury.

Nestor Cortes Jr., a pitcher for the New York Yankees, and his long-time partner, Alondra Gabriela Estreras Russy, got engaged in July 2022. Amidst their imminent nuptials, Alondra shared a glimpse of her bridal gown selection on Instagram.

Nestor's girlfriend, Alondra, chooses her bridal attire.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Aaron Boone, the manager, conveyed that surgery doesn't seem to be on the table, yet Cortes' return to pitching remains in limbo. With a projected sidelining of at least three weeks, it's improbable that the 28-year-old will rejoin the lineup before the regular season concludes.

Nestor Cortes and Alondra's love story

Many MLB fans are interested in discovering more about Cortes' future wife now that their engagement has been announced. Cortes Jr. and her started dating on November 24, 2015. They often poke fun at and joke about one another on social media.

Russy was born in Caguas, Puerto Rico, on August 16, 1996. She was born and raised in Miami, Florida, and went to Everglades High School in Miramar. Later, she attended Florida Career College for her studies.

After All-Star week in 2022, Cortes got down on one knee and asked Russy to marry him. On July 20, 2022, he announced their engagement on Instagram. Cortes described how he had proposed to his girlfriend in front of his parents after the game.