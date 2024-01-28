In Photos: Oakland Athletics explore Salt Lake City as potential venue for 2025 season amidst slated Las Vegas move

The Oakland Athletics are yet to decide where they will play their home games after the 2024 MLB season, once their lease at the Oakland Coliseum ends.

The Athletics have gotten approval from the league for the franchise to move from Oakland to Las Vegas. However, their new stadium in Nevada will not be fully constructed before the start of the 2028 season.

Hence, Oakland officials have been visiting a few sites to determine their new home ground until their stadium in Las Vegas is built.

As per reports, the Athletics recently visited Salt Lake City in Utah and have been linked with a move to Smith's Ballpark, which is currently the home stadium for Triple-A team Salt Lake Bees, an affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.

A look at the potential temporary home ground for the Oakland Athletics in 2025

Let's take a look at Smith's Ballpark in Salt Lake City, which could turn into the home stadium for the Oakland Athletics in 2025.

Notably, the Salt Lake Bees are set to move to their new stadium in Daybreak, South Jordan after the 2024 season. The timing works in favor of the Athletics, who will leave Oakland Coliseum at around the same time.

Smith's Ballpark opened 30 years ago and has a seating capacity of 15,400. The stadium has also hosted two MLB exhibition games and is operated by Larry H. Miller Sports & Entertainment Group.

The Oakland Athletics are also considering a temporary move to other cities apart from Utah. Per reports, the team is also linked with a shift to Oracle Park in San Francisco and Greater Nevada Field in Reno.

Although the Athletics have a year to eventually decide on their next home stadium, it will be interesting to see how the fans react to the change in location.

