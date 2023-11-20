In Photos: Olivia Dunne shines in tie-dye hat, unveils signed giveaway for Aaron Judge & Travis Kelce-backed Accelerator Drinks

Top-ranked gymnast from LSU and the highest-earning female NIL in the NCAA Olivia Dunne is the newest A-list athlete signed to Accelerator.

Alongside Dunne are athlete ambassadors from a range of sports, such as Aaron Judge, the captain of the Yankees, Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Chiefs who won a Super Bowl and Jalen Hurts, the top quarterback for the Eagles.

Dunne recently uploaded a set of photos while collaborating with Accelerator. Accelerator is giving away eight fortunate winners a case of Rocket Pop, a personalized Bluetooth cooler, and a signed Livvy bucket hat in a social media campaign. Dunne had their drink in one hand and a bluetooth cooler in the other. She was sporting a tie-dye accelerator hat.

Dunne captioned the post:

"@LIVVYDUNNE GIVEAWAY 😎 We're giving away a SIGNED Livvy bucket hat 🔥 a custom Rocket Pop bluetooth cooler ❄️ and a case of Rocket Pop to 8 lucky winners 🫡 - drinkaccelerator."

Accelerator offers a range of delicious and sugar-free active energy beverages that promise to boost attention, speed up metabolism, and give you long-lasting energy.

NSF Certified, Accelerator is a special combination of antioxidants, plant-based thermogenics, natural caffeine, and other nutrients that support peak performance in athletes.

The love lives of Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes

Basketball player Paul Skenes is Olivia Dunne's boyfriend. Skenes, who was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the first overall choice in the MLB Draft, is presently a player for their single-A affiliate, the Bradenton Marauders.

According to Skenes, his closest buddy at LSU was dating Dunne's roommate, another TikTok celebrity Elena Marenas, and that is how Dunne and Skenes met.

Dunne debuted in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in the 2023 edition. Since then, she has partnered with brands such as Motorola, EA Sports, Body Armor, Body Armor, Grubhub, Linktree, Forever 21, American Eagle Outfitters, and the rapidly expanding study app Bartleby.

On3 Sports estimates the 20-year-old's NIL worth to be $3.4 million.

