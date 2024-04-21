In Photos: Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shines in sleek black dress paired with glamorous diamond necklace

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne is fresh off a national championship win as she potentially ends her college gymnastics career on the highest note. Ahead of the game, the LSU Gymnast shared snaps of herself in a sleek black dress on Snapchat. She complemented the outfit with a glamorous diamond necklace.

Livvy Dunne is a social media star with over 13 million followers on Instagram and TikTok combined. According to On3, she is the highest-earning college female athlete ($3.7 million) and ranks third overall, trailing only USC Trojans' Bronny James and Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders.

Though she has an extra year of eligibility, Dunne's return is uncertain and she may say goodbye to the college world after LSU won its first NCAA title.

Olivia Dunne's LSU Tigers lift first NCAA gymnastic title

Olivia Dunne and her teammates were in Fort Worth, Texas, when they saw a nailbiting finish go their way on Saturday afternoon in Dickies Arena. Aleah Finnegan sealed the deal with 9.95 on the beam to help LSU grab their first NCAA title in gymnastics.

The Tigers won the title with a 198.225, defeating California (197.850), Utah (197.800), and Florida (197.4375). They became the eighth program in NCAA history to win the championship. LSU's beam team delivered, scoring 49.7625, the most in program history and an NCAA Championship record on the event.

"Every team was out there fighting for their lives and all four teams, it could have gone any of four ways out there today," LSU coach Jay Clark told ESPN.

"I think as much as I feel for what happened to Oklahoma in the semifinals, I think it made for a championship that became so packed with emotion because every team out there believed they could do it, and it was just tremendous."

Once the LSU Tigers knew they would be lifting this year's pennant, the whole team began to celebrate. Dunne, 21, was emotional in what could potentially be the end of her gymnastics career.

