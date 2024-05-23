In Photos: Rays' Jonathan Aranda and wife Milka experience electrifying Bad bunny concert in Tampa

While the start to Jonathan Aranda's season has not been particularly outstanding, the Tampa Bay Rays utility is still taking some time to unwind. On May 22, Aranda went with his wife Milka to Amalie Arena in Tampa to see Latin American superstar Bad Bunny's stop in town on his Most Wanted Man Tour.

Bad Bunny's first stop in Tampa in five years was electric. In addition to featuring some acrobatic backup dancers, the Puerto Rican music icon treated fans in Tampa to an unforgettable performance.

"Most wanted tour Bad bunny" - milkamedranoa

Born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Bad Bunny's 2020 album “El Último Tour del Mundo" became the first-ever Spanish-language track to top the Billboard 200. Additionally, Ocasio has scooped up seven Grammys since making his musical debut in 2013.

Bunny is also friendly with some of Aranda's teammates on the Tampa Bay Rays, namely Randy Arozarena. In 2023, the Latin musician released a song called Nadie Sabie, in which he mentions the outfielder by name.

A native of Tijuana, Mexico, Jonathan Aranda made his MLB debut for the Rays in 2022. Last season, Aranda appeared in 34 games for the Rays, hitting .230/.340/.368 with two home runs and 13 RBIs. Perhaps the outing to Tampa's Amalie Arena to see Bad Bunny was in celebration of his birthday, as Aranda turns 26 on May 23.

Time is running out for Jonathan Aranda's Tampa Bay Rays

Although the Mexican was regarded as a rising star in the Rays organization, the 2024 season did not go as anticipated. A week before the season started, it was reported that Aranda would be out for an extended period due to a broken right finger. Since his comeback in late April, Aranda has batted only .231 and has yet to record an RBI this season.

Last Wednesday, the Rays fell 8-5 to the Boston Red Sox, completing the sweep at the hands of their divisional rival. Now 25-26, the Rays stand fourth in the AL East, only narrowly edging out the Toronto Blue Jays for last place.

Last year, the Rays started off with a 13-0 record and were able to book a berth in the AL Wild Card Series. This season, it appears as though manager Kevin Cash's team is running out of time to get back into the win margin.

