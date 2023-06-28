In Photos: SF Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford and his family enjoy a trip to majestic Niagara Falls 

San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford and his family went on an exciting trip to the majestic Niagara Falls. Jalynne April Crawford, Brandon's wife, took to Instagram to post a video of their wonderful moments during the trip. Since it was Brandon's day off, the couple and the children decided to enjoy every bit of the day.

Jalynne wrote on Instagram:

"Tourists dreams come true! We went to Niagara Falls yesterday… come with us, my parents, and the Webb family @therealbcraw35 @loganwebb16 @sherrbertt @savannamoraless We had a blast! The boat tour is a must!!! #offday #niagrafalls #arcadegames #funfun #crawfordfamily #crawkids"

Brandon Crawford debuted in the MLB in 2011. He was the first shortstop to smash a grand slam in an MLB postseason game and the sixth player in MLB history to do so in his debut game.

Crawford has won the Wilson Defensive Player of the Year Award twice (in 2012 and 2016) and has three All-Star selections (in 2015, 2018, and 2021), four Gold Glove Awards, two Wilson Defensive Player of the Year Awards, and the Silver Slugger Award for shortstop in 2015.

Brandon Crawford and Jalynne April Crawford's relationship

Brandon and Jalynne Crawford started dating during the University of California, Los Angeles' first-year orientation. They immediately bonded as fellow student-athletes and have been together ever since.

They got married in Kona, Hawaii, in 2011, during Brandon's first offseason with the Giants. Their wedding was a straightforward yet beautiful event that served as a sign of their dedication to one another as they began their lifelong journey together.

Being from large families, Brandon and Jalynne had a natural desire to have a big family of their own. They have four children together, and it looks like a fifth is on the way as Jalynne is 19 weeks along in her pregnancy.

