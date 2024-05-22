In Photos: Trevor Bauer's agent Rachael Luba backs ex-MLB pitcher from stands in Leon's Mexican League game

Rachel Luba, Trevor Bauer's agent, was in Mexico to watch the Diablos Rojos del México pitcher play in his third professional league since 2021.

In April, Bauer inked a five-game contract with the Diablos Rojos Del Mexico of the Mexican LMB League. While the contract includes an opt-out if an MLB team signs him, Bauer has acclimatized to pitching south of the border.

On May 21, Bauer made his fifth start as the Diablos went against the Bravos in the central city of Leon. The right-hander went seven scoreless innings to record his fifth win of the season. Luba was there in the stands and shared some of the glimpses of the game via her Instagram account.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rachel Luba enjoys the game in Leon. Instagram/Rachel.Luba

Instagram/Rachel.Luba

Bauer has not played in MLB since June 2021 and was suspended for 194 games in 2022. Although his suspension has expired, MLB teams have hesitated to give the 2020 NL Cy Young winner a chance.

In 2021, allegations surfaced regarding a sexual encounter that involved Bauer and another woman, Lindsey Hill. Although Hill conceded that the encounter began as consensual, she claimed that the pitcher soon began to assault her. Though Bauer never faced any criminal charges, he was indicted in the court of public opinion, but Rachel Luba stood by him throughout the ordeal.

Expand Tweet

"The fans in León did not want to miss a single moment of the visit of Trevor Bauer and the Red Devils of Mexico to the Domingo Santana Stadium. Without a doubt a great experience for the stellar pitcher of the Scarlets" - PlayBallMX

A graduate of UCLA, Luba worked for MLB's legal department before she founded her agency, Luba Sports, in 2019. A few months later, she became Bauer's agent. In early 2020, Luba negotiated a one-year, $17.5 million deal with the Cincinnati Reds, the second-highest contract for an arbitration-eligible pitcher in MLB history.

MLB teams still wary of offering a contract to Trevor Bauer

Even though Trevor Bauer is now 5-0 with a 1.80 ERA in Mexico, MLB teams continue to look at the pitcher in bad light. St. Louis Cardinals president John Mozeliak summed up his thinking, which is likely reflected in several MLB front offices:

"All the noise that was around that [Bauer], I just don't know if that would be good for this community, good for our team, and I don't want to make it look like I'm so desperate to have to win that I would do something that, maybe, would fly in the face of one's moral compass."

As Bauer continues to put on a masterclass in Mexico, whether or not he will ever play in MLB again continues to weigh heavy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback