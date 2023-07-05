In Photos: Vanessa Hudgens sets Instagram on fire with beachside photoshoot

American actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens ignited Instagram with a tropical photoshoot.

She has not only excelled in her career as an actress and a singer, but she is also a talented model.

Hudgens captioned the Instagram shots:

"Island girl @tatlerphilippines 📸@bjpascual"

Hudgens made her feature debut in the 2003 drama picture Thirteen as Noel after performing in small-town theatre productions and television advertisements during her early years. She then appeared in the science-fiction adventure movie Thunderbirds in 2004.

Hudgens' most notable performance was as Gabriella Montez in High School Musical. She received praise from critics for her performance in the August 14th, 2009, release of Bandslam.

On September 26, 2006, Hudgens' debut album V was made available. The album debuted at number 24 on the Billboard 200 and was later awarded a Gold certification. On July 1st, 2008, Hudgens released her second album, Identified, in the United States.

Hudgens is currently dating Cole Tucker, and both are happily engaged to each other. Vanessa gave a beautiful birthday tribute to Cole, and the couple looked stunning together.

Vanessa Hudgens' net worth in 2023

Vanessa Hudgens is estimated to have a net worth of $20 million. The popularity of Hudgens as an American actress has significantly increased her net worth. Before making her television debut in 2002, Hudgens began acting as a child actress, performing in several theatre performances. Her breakthrough performance as Gabriella Montez in the 2006 film "High School Musical" is what made her famous.

After the popularity of "High School Musical," Hudgens starred in the film's sequels and appeared in several other movies and television programs. She has also appeared in music videos and contributed her voice to many animated films.

