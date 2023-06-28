In Photos: Vanessa Hudgens shares sweet mirror selfie of boyfriend Cole Tucker cuddling her adopted poodle Darla

Vanessa Hudgens shared a sweet mirror selfie of her boyfriend Cole Tucker cuddling her adopted poodle Darla. She took to Instagram to share the fantastic pictures of Darla and her boyfriend.

Hudgens adopted Darla from her ex-boyfriend Austin Butler's mother's neighbor. Every day, in the sweltering summer heat, Butler's mother saw the little poodle mix sitting on a neighbor's balcony without food or drink. Eventually, she walked over to the neighbors to offer to take care of the dog if they could not. Butler and Hudgens adopted Darla after the death of Butler's mother. However, Hudgens kept Darla after their breakup.

Vanessa Hudgens is an American actor and singer who became well-known worldwide for her role as Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical films. Throughout her career, Hudgens has appeared in several Disney specials and programs. She is also well known for playing the lead character in the Netflix film series The Princess Switch.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker's relationship

Fans are overjoyed over the engagement of Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker. The starlet, who dazzled at the MTV Movie and TV Awards the previous year, virtually met her baseball-playing beau in 2020. The couple didn't reveal their relationship to the world until much later.

MLB player Cole Tucker debuted for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2019 and played for them through the middle of 2022. Later, he was associated with the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Reno Aces until signing a minor league contract with the Colorado Rockies in December 2022.

Early in 2021, after Tucker and Hudgens made their relationship public, the baseball player asked that, despite his girlfriend's stardom, they be treated like any other couple. Before Tucker, Vanessa dated Austin Butler. In the late 2000s, she had a prominent relationship with Zac Efron, her co-star in the High School Musical films.

