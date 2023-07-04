In Photos: Vanessa Hudgens' sweet birthday tribute to boyfriend Cole Tucker melts hearts

Vanessa Hudgens is head over heels in love with Cole Tucker. She gave one of the sweetest birthday tributes to Cole, which melted their fans' hearts. Hudgens took to Instagram to upload his birthday pictures, and the decorations were breathtaking.

Cole Tucker looked extremely happy in the pictures. Vanessa wrote:

"Happy Freakin Birthday to my big man @cotuck ♥️ He makes the world a better place. Brightens everyone’s day with his humor, compassion and that beautiful damn smile. Love you baby HAPPPEEEE BIRFFFFDAYY".

American actor and singer Vanessa Hudgens is engaged to Cole Tucker. In November 2020, a connection between the baseball player and the Princess Switch actress initially surfaced. The couple celebrated their first anniversary with a romantic Instagram photo on Dec. 29, 2021, after giving us glimpses of their relationship on Instagram throughout the year.

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens' Relationship

Tucker and Hudgens started dating in November 2020 after they were photographed getting close after a dinner date in Los Angeles.

On Valentine's Day in 2021, Hudgens posted a gorgeous photo of the couple cuddling, along with a sentimental statement, making their relationship on Instagram official. Then, in February 2023, the couple announced their engagement. Tucker proposed to Hudgens in Paris. He gave her an emerald-cut diamond.

Hudgens and Tucker openly acknowledged feeling overwhelmed after the wedding planning process started, but they find solace in each other's constant support. They continue to emphasize the connection that first brought them together and their love for one another.

