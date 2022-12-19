In Pictures: Inside New York Mets All-Star Max Scherzer's newly purchased $5.4M property in Long Island

New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer has reportedly paid a staggering $5.4 million for a luxurious home on Long Island. This comes after Scherzer agreed to a three-year, $130 million deal last year. According to the New York Post, Max and his wife Erica plan to occupy this new residence in 2023.

The Hamptons-inspired house is located in Brookville, New York, and spans four acres of ground. Some of the features of the opulent home include an open-concept dining area, large patios, a media room, manicured gardens, a pool with a Jacuzzi, an outdoor shower, and a separate pool house.

"EXCLUSIVE: Mets’ pitcher Max buys elegant $5.4M Long Island home." - New York Post

It goes without saying that Scherzer would treat himself with the best out of all the money he's received in wages and sponsorships.

Max Scherzer bought the Long Island home just two years after purchasing a Florida estate in 2020

New York Mets' All-Star pitcher Max Scherzer acquired the $5.4 million Long Island mansion just two years after paying $9.75 million for a Florida estate. Within a guard-gated private estate neighborhood in Palm Beach County, the waterfront mansion sits a little under an acre.

"Inside new Mets player Max's waterfront $9.75M Florida mansion." - Page Six

In between two back-to-back property purchases within two years, Scherzer sold a property in 2021. He sold his McLean property overlooking the Potomac River after being moved from the Washington Nationals to the New York Mets. He signed a deal with the Nationals in 2015, and then paid $5.2 million for the mansion.

Scherzer will doubtless be looking to stay in his opulent new property for many years to come.

