"In a way that an NBA star can take over the game" - New York Yankees fall under a merciless performance from Vladimir Guerrero Jr and Toronto Blue Jays, Gerrit Cole continues to struggle

While his father had his fair share of success against the New York Yankees, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has made his mark early on.

After homering off of New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, Guerrero's night and potentially his season were in jeopardy.

The runner-up for the 2021 AL MVP took a cleat to his finger from Aaron Hicks, with reportedly a great deal of bleeding. However, like his father, few things could keep Guerrero from doing what he was made to do: crush baseballs. Guerrero went on to slug two more homeruns (including a second off of Cole), to lead the Toronto Blue Jays over theYankees in the Bronx.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walked into Yankee Stadium, faced the highest-paid pitcher in history, launched 1,286 feet worth of home runs and left the stadium with a W and a share of first place for Toronto. King maneuver. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walked into Yankee Stadium, faced the highest-paid pitcher in history, launched 1,286 feet worth of home runs and left the stadium with a W and a share of first place for Toronto. King maneuver.

Few players dominated the New York Yankees in their home park like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. did.

It was the latest display of dominance by the Blue Jays first baseman. This was only the latest display in a career destined for greatness. Guerrero hopes to build on a 2021 campaign that saw him club 48 home runs and produce an OPS of 1.002 and a 6.8 WAR.

Guerrero appears motivated and driven to elevate himself and his teammates to a club worthy of contending for a championship, and his peers are noticing. SNY's analyst Andy Martino said that Guerrero Jr. performed "In a way that an NBA star can take over the game."

This is incredibly rare for a baseball player. Baseball is the only sport where the instances a player can impact the game are regulated for the entirety of the game. There isn't a set amount of times Davante Adams can haul in a pass. Steph Curry doesn't have to wait for the rest of the Golden State Warriors to shoot before he can fire another three-pointer.

SNY @SNYtv On @GEICO SportsNite, @martinonyc joins @emacSNY from Yankee Stadium to discuss the Yankees' loss to the Blue Jays, including a big night from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and what might be missing from Gerrit Cole's arsenal On @GEICO SportsNite, @martinonyc joins @emacSNY from Yankee Stadium to discuss the Yankees' loss to the Blue Jays, including a big night from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and what might be missing from Gerrit Cole's arsenal https://t.co/aAZmx406OM

But Vladimir Guerrero Jr. only gets four plate appearances in a game to make a difference. His chances to be a gamewrecker—like Pujols, Bonds and of course the original Vladimir Guerrero—are limted.

Even Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge marveled at the presence and sheer dominance on display from the Toronto slugger. Judge said the following to reporters after the game.

"Wish it was against somebody else so I could watch it on TV...That’s the type of player he is, he can take over a game."

Last year Vladimir Guerrero Jr. earned the respect of the Yankees. Last night, he earned their fear.

Edited by Jason Birkelbach