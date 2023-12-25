In the heart of Los Angeles, Dodger Stadium has undergone an iconic $100 million transformation, bringing the game closer to the fans in the best possible way. The Dodgers, who boast stars like Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani, are ready to host 56,000 spectators to celebrate Dodgers games. The ambitious project, started in 2020, will make Dodger Stadium one of the best ball parks to enjoy America's best past time.

The Dodger Stadium has redesigned the front door, featuring a sprawling two-acre Centerfield Plaza and renovated pavilions for food and entertainment purposes.

Key renovation updates at the Dodger Stadium

The iconic tarp above Centerfield is replaced by the Centerfield Bar, which provides fans with a viewing deck to enjoy the game.

For easy access to the ballpark, fans can now enter the stadium through any gate, regardless of their seat. For this, there are five elevators and four accelerators, apart from new bridges to connect pavilions with all seating levels.

Two rows of "home run seats" with bar stool-style seating, drink rails, and in-seat food and beverage service have been introduced to the front of both outfield pavilions.

The renovations at Centerfield will help fans enjoy the game while enjoying food and beverages, with large screens for game viewing, interactive entertainment and several kid areas.

LA Dodgers Stadium. Credit: BallPark Digest

Keeping ergonomics in mind, the outfield pavilions will have uniquely themed bars with an eye-level view of the bullpens.

The CenterField Plaza will give fans a lot of food options, including a vintage Dodger ice cream truck and a fire truck featuring Micheladas.

Moreover, in their renovation plans, they will have a permanent home inside the Plaza, which will have plaques of Dodgers legends like Sandy Koufax and Jackie Robinson to celebrate Dodgers history.

In an attempt to bring broadcasting closer to the fans, official broadcaster SportsNet LA will have pre- and post-game sets in the CenterField Plaza.

This showcases the Dodgers' interest in bringing the game-day experience to the best possible level.

