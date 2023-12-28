Inside 3x World Series champ Buster Posey's former $3,850,000 'resort feel' estate, featuring heated pool with waterfall, sun shelf & more

Former San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey played 12 seasons in the majors, all with the Giants. After making his debut in 2009, he went on to win three World Series titles, along with NL Rookie of the Year in 2010 and MVP honors in 2012. Posey has amassed a net worth of $150 million through player salaries, endorsement deals, real estate and investments.

Earlier this June, the Georgia native listed his Johns Creek mansion for sale on Around Atlanta Realty for $3.85 million.

Spanning 8,450 square feet, the luxurious abode has six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and two half bathrooms. The entire estate spans about 6.54 acres and consists of several amenities, as described in the listing description.

"The flat, usable acreage boasts a stunning, heated pool featuring a waterfall, sun shelf, and hot tub, a brand new state-of-the art putting green, a covered outdoor kitchen, and ample patio seating, including a retractable screened porch. This property provides a luxurious, resort feel in the comfort of your own backyard.” [Via the Home's Listing site].

The property was built in 1992, and Posey spent $500,00 on the upgrades. The open-floor living area has a gourmet kitchen, marble countertops, a walk-in pantry and a room with a double-sided fireplace.

Adding to the rooms, the listing site states:

“The oversized main bedroom and en suite is tucked away on the first floor, with separate closets, separate vanities, a stackable washer and dryer, a double shower, and a soaking tub. Additionally, three spacious bedrooms, each with their own private bathroom, await upstairs. The terrace level provides wonderful space for guests with a full kitchen, large living room area, as well as a bedroom, bunkroom, exercise room, 2 full bathrooms, and ample storage space.”

The abode also has two parking garages and a detached luxury showroom garage connected to a pool house.

Buster Posey's former mansion. Credit: CBS Sacremento

Buster Posey's sees San Francisco's crime rate as a major hurdle in signing big names

The former Giants catcher is part of the team's ownership group. In a recent interview with The Athletic, Posey spoke out about the city's crime issues being a major obstacle to signing blue-chip free agents.

"Something I think is noteworthy, something that unfortunately keeps popping up from players and even the players’ wives is there’s a bit of an uneasiness with the city itself, as far as the state of the city, with crime, with drugs,” Posey said.

“Whether that’s all completely fair or not, perception is reality. It’s a frustrating cycle, I think, and not just with baseball. Baseball is secondary to life and the important things in life. But as far as a free-agent pursuit goes, I have seen that it does affect things.” [via The Athletic].

He also mentioned that, even though it may not be the real case, a simple perception of uneasiness in the city's safety has been a stumbling block during negotiations.

