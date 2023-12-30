Inside Adrian Beltre’s former $20,000,000 Mediterranean-style mansion spanning 16,600 sq. feet, loaded with batting cages, basketball courts, and more

Texas Rangers' former third baseman, Adrian Beltre, once owned a colossal and magnificent mansion in the gated Bradbury Estates near Los Angeles. According to Haute Residence, Beltre paid around $3,425,000 for the mansion in 2006. This was the time when he played for the Seattle Mariners.

However, the player sold the property in 2011 following his move from the Boston Red Sox as he signed a new contract with the Rangers, worth $80 million. According to Business Insider, he sold the place for around $19,800,000.

Inside Ranger Legend's former mansion (credit: Youtube)

The mansion is set up on four acres of land and covers an area of 16,600 square feet. It boasts seven bedrooms, 11 full and two half bathrooms.

Inside the mansion, there is a curved twin staircase, an economy car-sized crystal chandelier, and a 35-foot high custom-painted ceiling. Apart from this, the mansion also has a private gym, movie theatre, a banquet hall, and a wine and cigar room.

Opulent amenities of Beltre's former mansion (Credits: Youtube)

Outside the mansion, there is a 2500-square-foot guest house, an infinity pool, a cabana, a batting cage, a golf course, a basketball court, and a tennis court.

A look at Adrian Beltre's journey with Texas Rangers

Adrian Beltre joined the Rangers in January 2011 following a single-season stint with the Red Sox in 2010. The third baseman joined the side on $80 million for five years.

In his first season with the Rangers, Beltré batted .296 with 32 home runs and also had a slugging percentage of .561, 105 RBIs, and .892 OPS. That same year, he got his second call-up for the All-Star game.

Overall he played eight seasons for the Rangers and had a successful time with them. He was called up for two more All-Star games in 2012 and 2014.

Adrian Beltre announced retirement after the 2018 season (Credit: Youtube )

He also won three Golden Glove awards during his stint with the Rangers. The ex-Dodger also won two Silver Slugger awards in 2011 and 2014.

In 2018, Beltre declared his decision to retire from the sport with career stats of 1707 runs batted, .286 batting average, 3166 hits, and 477 home runs.

Beltre is eligible to make it to the Hall of Fame's Class of 2024. He is widely expected to make it as a first-ballot inductee.

