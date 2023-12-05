Inside Alex Rodriguez's former $4,400,000 L.A. mansion that was once owned by Meryl Streep

New York Yankees icon and entrepreneur Alex Rodriguez boasts a reported net worth of around $350 million, courtesy of his successful ventures and real estate after retiring from MLB in 2016. Among these assets, Rodriguez sold one of his mansions in LA, which was once owned by legendary actress Meryl Streep.

Alex Rodriguez sold his former property in California's Hollywood Hills for $4.4 million, per Mansion Global. The real estate was built in 1954, and the residence is known as the Honnold & Rex Research House. Moreover, it was one of the first houses constructed as part of Architectural Products magazine's Research House initiative.

These houses under the program were experiments in architecture using new materials and construction methods. In 1980, designer Xorin Balbes renovated the house.

The 3,700-square-foot luxurious abode has four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. Moreover, it also has a heated pool, spa and both indoor and outdoor fireplaces.

The Yankee legend purchased the home in 2014 from Meryl Streep for $4.8 million. Rodriguez listed the house in November 2018 for $6.5 million, but since it didn't attract any buyers, the price dropped to $5.25 million in March.

Alex Rodriguez is dating a fitness trainer after parting ways with Jennifer Lopez

Fitness trainer Jaclyn Cordeiro and the Yankees icon began dating in December, two years after Rodriguez and actress Jennifer Lopez called off their engagement.

The pair were first linked in October 2022, after the paparazzi snapped them at Beverly Hills in California. The following month, during holiday festivities, Alex Rodriguez posted a sweet family photo with his daughters and her partner Cordeiro.

Since then, Jaclyn Cordeiro has been a frequent on A-Rod's Instagram feed, enjoying time together. The duo is also quite ambitious in terms of fitness, and they frequently post about fitness milestones they reach.

Cordeiro is the founder of JACFIT, a six-week fitness program to ensure fitness. She shares two girls, Bella and Savanah, with her ex, Laureano Cordeiro.

At the moment both Alex Rodriguez and Cordeiro are not rushing their dating life and are enjoying each other's company.

