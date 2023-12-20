Inside Astros ace Justin Verlander and wife Kate Upton's $16,750,000 NYC penthouse, boasting panoramic views of Central Park and East River

Just weeks after Justin Verlander signed the most lucrative deal in MLB history, he and his wife, Kate Upton, were signing their names on a new home. In true New York City fashion, no expense was spared.

In late December 2022, Verlander inked a two-year deal worth $86 million. With an annual contract value of $43 million, the veteran ace tied Mets teammate Max Scherzer's value. Scherzer signed a three-year, $130 million deal the year prior.

As the ink was still drying on the page, Verlander and Upton were busy househunting. In early January of 2023, the pair settled on a penthouse on New York's Upper East Side.

Colin Miller / New York Post

Although the official sale price is not known, the 4,141 square-foot pad was listed for some $16.75 million months before the celebrated couple bought it. Verlander was indeed ready for his first season as a member of the New York Mets.

With four bedrooms and five bathrooms, the penthouse's bright color scheme is complimented by large windows that ensure that light access is never wasted. With views of Central Park and the East River, the apartment has large doors that open onto a 634-square-foot terrace.

Unfortunately, Verlander's first season as a Met was not as successful as many expected it to be. Over his first 16 starts, the 40-year-old went 6-5 with a 3.15 ERA. Although these numbers were not terrible, as the Mets' playoff chances waned, Verlander began to look like an attractive trade piece. At the 2023 trade deadline, he was traded to the Houston Astros.

Despite playing in Houston, Verlander and Upton remained close to New York City. Upton, a model, often has business dealings and meetings in New York, making this swanky pad convenient.

Justin Verlander is looking forward to at least one more season in the Show

Verlander's glorious return to Houston was marred by the team's Game 7 loss to the Texas Rangers in the ALCS. However, with one more year left on his contract in Houston, the soon-to-be 41-year-old will be giving it his all. Even if 2024 is his final season, Justin Verlander sure has a suitable place to retire to with his wife and daughter.

