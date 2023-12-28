Which MLB player did Alix Earle date? Examining the quick romance between TikTok sensation and ex-Yankee

With over 6 million followers across her various social media channels, Alix Earle has become one of the most widely known and followed influencers of today. As such, fans are always eager for a glimpse into her personal life.

Born in New Jersey, Earle's online success came at an early age. She first began to post videos on TikTok during her freshman year at the University of Miami. Known as "It Girl", Alix Earle's videos have contained everything from style and outfits to makeup routines.

"Alix Earle shares a picture of both her licenses from age 17 - 22 & talks about how drastically different she looks with a little bit of Lip Filler.. I think a little Botox & Makeup also helped but she looks great" - The Cosmetic Lane

As the 2020s wore on, Earle became the subject of much romantic attention. In 2022, she revealed that she was in a relationship with Tyler Wade, who was a utility infielder who had just been released by the Los Angeles Angels at the time. Previously, Wade was a member of the New York Yankees for five seasons, from 2017 until 2021.

Wade is six years older than Earle, and began to appear in several of her videos. According to the TikTok star, she and her boyfriend also enjoyed each other's company off-camera, attending weddings and weekend outings. However, Wade's social media coverage of the relationship was not up to Alix Earle's standards.

After one of their weddings, Wade's apparent sluggishness when it came to making their relationship Instagram-official did not sit well with Earle. After the pair split in December 2022 after three months of dating, Earle divulged:

"He wouldn't post me. We went to a wedding and got all these good photos together and two selfies of him. He was like, 'Oh how many pictures should I post?' and I was thinking, 'Aw he's going to post me.'"

Alix Earle has moved on to new romantic interests

Since November 2023, Earle has been romantically linked to Braxton Berrios, a wide receiver for the NFL's Miami Dolphins. While it is not known whether or not Berrios is more active on social media than Wade is, Earle has certainly made her expectations for any relationship well known.

With her likeness being among the most valuable for brand recognition, Earle's life online may have gotten too big for her real life to catch up to.

