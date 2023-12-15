Inside Cardinals star Paul Goldschmidt's former $2,540,000 Scottsdale mansion that he lived in before his move to Florida

St. Louis Cardinals' first baseman, Paul Goldschmidt, previously owned a mansion in Scottsdale, Arizona. The 4x Golden Glove winner and his wife Amy bought this place in 2013 and paid around $1,780,000 when he played for the Diamondbacks.

However, just after moving to the Cardinals in 2020, Goldschmidt sold the place in 2020 for around $2,540,000. The property is spread across an area of 5,775 square feet.

The mansion is fitted with luxurious amenities. It comprises five bedrooms, five full and one-half bathrooms, a family room and a game room. It has white oak flooring, marble counters, and decorative tiles.

The master suite has a private balcony, a master bathroom with a stand-alone tub, dual sinks, and a separate vanity.

Inside former D-Backs star's Arizona mansion (credits: realtor.com)

The game room allows one to watch TV, enjoy pool, or shuffleboard. It also has a backyard that includes a pool, a spa, and a space lounge along with a synthetic grass lawn.

After selling this place, the former Diamondbacks star bought a 7-bedroom mansion in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, for $5,500,000. It is spread across a 10,418 square feet area.

A look at Paul Goldschmidt's career as a Cardinals star so far

In December 2018, the Diamondbacks traded Paul Goldschmidt to the St. Louis Cardinals. In 2019, he signed a five-year extension, valid until 2024, worth $130,000,000.

His first season started quite well with the Cardinals as he hit three home runs in the match against the Brewers, which made him the first player to hit three home runs in their first or second game with a new team.

Paul Goldschmidt in Cardinals shirt(credits: baltan.com) E Paul Goldschmidt (credits: sportsnet.ca)

Goldschmidt finished his first season .260/.346/.476 with 34 home runs and 97 RBIs over 161 games. In 2020, the first baseman featured in just 58 games with stats of .304/.417/.466 with six home runs and 21 RBIs in 231 at-bats. In October of the same year, he went for underwent surgery for a bone spur removal from his right elbow.

In 2021, the former D-Backs star scored his 250th career home run against the Washington Nationals. He ended that season with 603 at-bats in 158 games, searing .294/.365/.514 with 31 home runs and 99 RBIs. He won his first Golden Glove award and became one of the five Cardinals stars ever to win it.

Goldschmidt similarly started his 2022 season when he hit a grand slam in the tenth inning against the Blue Jays and helped his side to a 7-3 victory. The player had a decent season that year with a few minor setbacks. However, this was the same year he got his first All-Star match call-up as a Cardinals player.

Paul Goldschmidt (credits: sportsspectrum.com)

By the end of that season, the first baseman had a .578 slugging percentage and .981 OPS while ranking second with 115 RBIs, 324 total bases, and a .404 on-base percentage. In November 2022, Goldschmidt won his first NL MVP award after securing 22 of 30 votes. He also won the Silver Slugger Award for the first time that year.

He was featured in the 2023 London series and became the first player to play in a regular season in five countries. Apart from the United Kingdom, Goldschmidt had previously played in Mexico, Canada, United States, and Australia.

