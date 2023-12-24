Inside former Ray Jeremy Hellickson's $5,800,000 West Des Moines mansion, a sports buff's dream with two-story basketball court

Former Tampa Bay Rays star Jeremy Hellickson and wife Natalie Hellickson built a luxurious mansion in West Des Moines in 2018. In May 2023, the Hellicksons decided to sell it, listing the estate in the market for a whopping $5,800,000.

The Golden Glove winner decided to retire from the sport in February 2020 after experiencing a shoulder injury just before spring training.

Check out the mansion below:

Jeremy Hellickson's mansion in West Des Moines (Credits: KCCI)

The whole property sits on seven acres, with the house spread across a 4,954-square-foot area with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Inside former Rays pitcher's mansion (Credits: KCCI)

The place has a saltwater pool and a golf simulator. It also has a full-sized two-story basketball court, a dream for many sports enthusiasts.

The basketball court (Credits: KCCI)

A close look at Jeremy Hellickson's MLB career

Jeremy Hellickson played 10 seasons in his MLB career and has been a part of five teams. The Tampa Bay Rays first drafted him for the minor leagues in the fourth round of the 2005 MLB draft. He made his MLB debut in August 2010 against the Minnesota Twins.

In 2011, Hellickson had a spectacular season after going 13-10 with a 2.95 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 189 innings for the Rays. Following this, Hellickson was named the American League Rookie Player of the Year. He won the Golden Glove as well in 2012.

However, after a couple of more seasons, in 2014, the Rays traded him to the Arizona Diamondbacks for Andrew Velazquez and Justin Williams. Hellickson signed a one-year deal of $4,275,000 in January 2015.

In 27 starts for the D-backs, Jeremy Hellickson finished with 9-12 with an ERA of 4.62 in 146 innings. Then, in November 2015, he joined the Philadelphia Phillies in a trade that involved minor league pitcher Sam McWilliams moving to the other side. Hellickson played for them a few years before the side traded him to the Baltimore Orioles.

Although he had a decent start, the former D-backs star failed to keep it going. He ended his one-season stint in Baltimore with a 5.43 ERA over 30 starts.

After becoming a free agent in 2018, he joined the Washington Nationals in March on a minor league contract, which included a spring training invitation. He made his debut for the Nationals in their matchup against the New York Mets, where he worked the fifth inning in which he gave two runs, taking a no-decision as his team went on to win the game.

Jeremy Hellickson ended the season with a 5–3 record in 91 1⁄3 innings. He re-signed with the Nationals for one more season in 2019. He only had nine appearances where he went 2-3 with a 6.23 ERA before having a season-ending shoulder injury.

Although he didn't participate in any postseason games, this was the season when the Nationals defeated the Houston Astros to win the first World Series title in the franchise's history.

