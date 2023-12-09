Inside Gerrit Cole's $5,550,000 Greenwich mansion which is a paradise with pitch-perfect amenities

2023 AL Cy-Young winner Gerrit Cole signed a mighty contract with the New York Yankees during the winter meetings of 2019. He then scored even bigger by buying a mansion in Greenwich, CT, for a whopping $5.55 million in early February of the COVID-obstructed year.

Cole emerged from the 2019 season as the market's most sought-after big league free agent. The ace was signed by the Yanks in mid-December to a $324 million, nine-year contract and soon after bought his mansion, which he and his family enjoy living in during the offseason.

"Gerrit Cole's Brand New $5.6 Million Greenwich Mansion Looks Like a Decent Place To Be Trapped In Quarantine" - barstoolmemes

Architect Cormac Byrne created Cole's recently purchased estate in 2016, which is about thirty minutes away from Yankee Stadium. In September 2019, the majestic mansion went up for sale, asking for $5.45 million. The three-story, wood-frame Colonial-style mansion is slightly under 9,000 square feet in size and has five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms while being situated on two acres.

Images from NJ.com

A grand staircase leading to the formal living and dining rooms is the focal point of the home's entry. PTK Interiors' stylish, modern furnishings are scattered around the light-filled living area.

A sizable center island serves as the focal point of a gourmet kitchen, which also has a charming breakfast nook for casual dining. The cozy family room with a vaulted ceiling and fireplace is located next to the kitchen.

Images from NJ.com

The opulent master bedroom has two dressing rooms, a fireplace, a sitting area, and chic marble baths. On the third story, there are four further bedrooms, each with an en suite bathroom.

A large terrace with an outdoor fireplace, a saltwater-heated pool with a spa, and an outdoor cooking and eating space beneath a covered porch are some of the property's noteworthy exterior features.

Gerrit Cole lives in his hometown of Newport Beach, California, where he has a five-bedroom house. Cole was a standout pitcher for the Houston Astros in 2019, but the team lost the World Series to the Washington Nationals. The Pittsburgh Pirates were the team that the three-time All-Star started his big league career with, back in 2013.

Gerrit Cole was the only highlight of the frail past season for the New York Yankees

In an otherwise disappointing Yankees season, Gerrit Cole stood out as one of the team's best players, giving the team a chance to win every time he took the ball. Even as his incredible season came to an end, the elite right-hander never wavered from that goal.

"GERRIT COLE’S FINAL START OF THE SEASON IS A COMPLETE GAME SHUTOUT!!! WHAT. A. PERFORMANCE" - YankeeWRLD

Gerrit Cole was recognized with his first Cy Young Award from the American League, making him the first Yankee to do it since Roger Clemens in 2001. Cole defeated fellow AL contenders Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) and Sonny Grey (Twins) to win the trophy unanimously.

