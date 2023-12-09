Inside Giancarlo Stanton's $6,600,000 Miami mansion which is a palatial paradise bearing luxe amenities

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton once bought a luxurious penthouse in Miami. In 2017, the 2x Silver Slugger award winner acquired this amazing place, just two years after closing a mega 13-year deal worth $325 million with his former side, the Miami Marlins.

The star slugger spent around $6 million on this apartment which is located in the gigantic and luxury condominium which has 53 floors. The property has mesmerizing views of Miami Beach, Biscayne Bay, and the city skyline.

Giancarlo Stanton's luxurious penthouse in Miami (Credits: Pinterest)

The MLB star's penthouse covers the top three floors of the skyscraper and is spread across an area of about 4,800 square feet. The 5 bedroom, 7.5 bath property also has its own private elevators and garage parking spots. Aside from this, the condo also comes with a private rooftop terrace, along with a private pool and outdoor summer kitchen.

Inside the 2x All-Star slugger's opulent penthouse (Credits: architecturedigest.com)

The building serves a list of other great amenities too. It has a private spa with massage treatment rooms, a theater-style screening room, a game room and a library. It also serves as a business center with offices and meeting facilities.

A look into Giancarlo Stanton's 2023 season with the New York Yankees

Following a successful All-Star season in 2022, New York Yankees outfielder and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton started the next season in a similar fashion. He scored his 1,000th RBI against the Colorado Rookies on July 15, 2023.

The Ex-Miami star reached another milestone on September 5, 2023, after hitting his 400th career home run against the Detroit Tigers. This made him the 58th MLB star to do so.

Giancarlo Stanton's 2023 season (Credit: The Boston Globe)

With that, he also became the 10th Yankees player to do so in the side's history. The player received a standing ovation from the crowd for accomplishing this feat.

However, apart from a few personal milestones, this was his career-worst season. He had a batting average of just .211, a .275 on-base percentage, a .420 slugging percentage and a .695 OPS.

